Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) PT Raised to $90.00 at Evercore ISI

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.10.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $84.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $123.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.98, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.62. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $48.35 and a 12 month high of $84.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $570,511.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,061,135.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 20,949 shares of company stock worth $1,673,685 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,067,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $755,436,000 after buying an additional 6,859,280 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 236.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,419,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $544,560,000 after buying an additional 6,617,360 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 115.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,720,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $517,544,000 after buying an additional 3,608,158 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $182,897,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,437,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,728,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,082 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

