Bradley T. Wiemann Sells 25,000 Shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Stock

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) EVP Bradley T. Wiemann sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $322,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,398.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

DAKT opened at $13.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $604.16 million, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.14. Daktronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $15.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.09.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $226.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.84 million. Daktronics had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 1.29%. On average, research analysts expect that Daktronics, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DAKT. Singular Research upgraded Daktronics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Daktronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 20.3% in the second quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 2,493,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,786,000 after buying an additional 420,161 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Daktronics by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,451,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,788,000 after purchasing an additional 305,597 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Daktronics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,338,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,291,000 after purchasing an additional 41,076 shares in the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. raised its stake in shares of Daktronics by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,794,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,156 shares during the period. Finally, Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,508,000. 61.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

