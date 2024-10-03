Brokerages Set Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) PT at GBX 1,440.67

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,200 ($16.05).

BRBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($14.04) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.70) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Burberry Group to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.

In other news, insider Antoine Bernard de Saint-Affrique acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 730 ($9.76) per share, for a total transaction of £14,600 ($19,529.16). In other Burberry Group news, insider Alessandra Cozzani purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 747 ($9.99) per share, with a total value of £8,217 ($10,991.17). Also, insider Antoine Bernard de Saint-Affrique acquired 2,000 shares of Burberry Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 730 ($9.76) per share, for a total transaction of £14,600 ($19,529.16). 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LON:BRBY opened at GBX 643 ($8.60) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 673.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 926.85. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 555.61 ($7.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,856.50 ($24.83). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 894.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

