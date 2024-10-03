Brokerages Set Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Target Price at C$65.28

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$65.28.
EIF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$61.50 to C$62.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.
Exchange Income Stock Performance
Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.02. Exchange Income had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of C$660.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$677.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exchange Income will post 3.993784 EPS for the current year.
Exchange Income Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is 109.09%.
Exchange Income Company Profile
Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.
