Brokerages Set Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Price Target at $12.40

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.90.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Gatos Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Gatos Silver from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Gatos Silver from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Gatos Silver by 23,313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 6,994 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the second quarter worth about $121,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 17.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 84,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 12,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gatos Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. 44.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GATO opened at $15.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 72.00 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day moving average of $11.50. Gatos Silver has a 52-week low of $4.39 and a 52-week high of $16.65.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02).

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico.

