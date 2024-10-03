Brokerages Set Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Target Price at $85.00

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SIMO shares. Bank of America cut Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.9% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,074 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,296 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $4,559,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 154.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,410 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

SIMO stock opened at $60.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.25. Silicon Motion Technology has a fifty-two week low of $50.43 and a fifty-two week high of $85.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.84.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $210.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.75 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.07%.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

