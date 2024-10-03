Brokerages Set Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Target Price at $85.00

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMOGet Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SIMO shares. Bank of America cut Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.9% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,074 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,296 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $4,559,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 154.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,410 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

SIMO stock opened at $60.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.25. Silicon Motion Technology has a fifty-two week low of $50.43 and a fifty-two week high of $85.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.84.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMOGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $210.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.75 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Silicon Motion Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.07%.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

