Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($0.30), Briefing.com reports. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $785.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Cal-Maine Foods Trading Down 1.9 %
NASDAQ CALM opened at $75.41 on Thursday. Cal-Maine Foods has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $77.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of -0.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.14.
Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.61%.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.
About Cal-Maine Foods
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.
