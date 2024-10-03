Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $330.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna restated a positive rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded CrowdStrike from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $302.00 to $339.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $326.50.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $280.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $160.86 and a one year high of $398.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.20 billion, a PE ratio of 528.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.09.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total value of $1,485,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,985,350.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,623.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total value of $1,485,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,985,350.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,962 shares of company stock valued at $28,774,798 in the last 90 days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 59.0% in the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 223.2% in the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA increased its position in CrowdStrike by 17.3% during the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 19,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 48.6% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

