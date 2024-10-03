Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Target Price to $22.00

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.09.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TVTX

Travere Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TVTX opened at $13.87 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.58. Travere Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.73.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $54.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.50 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 269.18% and a negative net margin of 82.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travere Therapeutics

In other news, SVP William E. Rote sold 4,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $50,538.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,455 shares in the company, valued at $972,921.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Meckler sold 40,000 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $562,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 4,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $50,538.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $972,921.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,707 shares of company stock worth $915,112. 3.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TVTX. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $32,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Forefront Analytics LLC grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 13,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 240.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 14,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,127 shares during the period.

About Travere Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.