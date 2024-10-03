Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $94.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ABNB. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $132.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $134.16.

Shares of ABNB opened at $126.18 on Monday. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $110.38 and a twelve month high of $170.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.62.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 46.11%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.32, for a total transaction of $9,793,836.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,238,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,588,079.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.32, for a total transaction of $9,793,836.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,238,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,588,079.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $91,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 208,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,833,968.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 629,312 shares of company stock valued at $85,527,092. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

