CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.80.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research upgraded CareDx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CareDx in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on CareDx from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get CareDx alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CDNA

CareDx Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $31.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.03. CareDx has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $34.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.77.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $92.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.20 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 53.65% and a negative net margin of 53.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CareDx will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at CareDx

In other CareDx news, Director Peter Maag sold 35,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $1,174,638.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 330,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,903,992.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Alexander L. Johnson sold 34,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $1,148,450.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,561,179.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 35,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $1,174,638.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 330,024 shares in the company, valued at $10,903,992.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,340 shares of company stock worth $3,025,415. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CareDx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 1,021.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in CareDx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CareDx during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 10,267.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 18,481 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the first quarter worth $238,000.

About CareDx

(Get Free Report

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.