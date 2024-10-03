CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.80.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research upgraded CareDx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CareDx in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on CareDx from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.
CareDx Trading Up 0.7 %
CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $92.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.20 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 53.65% and a negative net margin of 53.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CareDx will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at CareDx
In other CareDx news, Director Peter Maag sold 35,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $1,174,638.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 330,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,903,992.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Alexander L. Johnson sold 34,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $1,148,450.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,561,179.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 35,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $1,174,638.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 330,024 shares in the company, valued at $10,903,992.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,340 shares of company stock worth $3,025,415. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of CareDx
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 1,021.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in CareDx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CareDx during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 10,267.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 18,481 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the first quarter worth $238,000.
About CareDx
CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.
