Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.050-0.050 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Carnival Co. & also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.330-1.330 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCL. Argus boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.84.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $17.71 on Thursday. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $19.74. The company has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 2.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

