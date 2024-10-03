Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.07. Carnival Co. & also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.330-1.330 EPS.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Shares of CCL opened at $17.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.27. The stock has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 2.69. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $19.74.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCL shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Carnival Co. & to a moderate sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.84.

View Our Latest Analysis on CCL

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.