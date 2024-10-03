Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.07. Carnival Co. & also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.330-1.330 EPS.
Carnival Co. & Stock Performance
Shares of CCL opened at $17.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.27. The stock has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 2.69. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $19.74.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.
About Carnival Co. &
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
