CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of CB Financial Services in a report on Monday, July 29th.

CB Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBFV opened at $27.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.63. CB Financial Services has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $29.50.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The business had revenue of $19.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 million. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 24.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CB Financial Services will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CB Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 22.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBFV. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in CB Financial Services by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in CB Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in CB Financial Services by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

