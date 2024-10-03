Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Senior Officer Acquires C$90,000.00 in Stock

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) Senior Officer Jeffery George Lawson bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$22.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,000.00.

Jeffery George Lawson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

On Tuesday, September 10th, Jeffery George Lawson acquired 9,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$21.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$197,280.00.

On Thursday, August 15th, Jeffery George Lawson bought 3,500 shares of Cenovus Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$27.21 per share, with a total value of C$95,235.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Jeffery George Lawson purchased 7,500 shares of Cenovus Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$25.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$194,850.00.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE CVE opened at C$23.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$26.45. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$19.82 and a 52 week high of C$29.96. The stock has a market cap of C$43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.67.

Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( TSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.19). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of C$14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.44 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.0660125 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 28.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$31.50 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.