Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CENX. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Century Aluminum from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Century Aluminum from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Century Aluminum stock opened at $16.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.93. Century Aluminum has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $21.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 2.48.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $560.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.90 million. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 10.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. Analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Aluminum

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CENX. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 13,746.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Century Aluminum by 199.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 7,779.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the first quarter valued at $161,000. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

