Charles James John Lewinton Sells 150,000 Shares of Big Technologies PLC (LON:BIG) Stock

Big Technologies PLC (LON:BIG – Get Free Report) insider Charles James John Lewinton sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.66), for a total value of £186,000 ($248,796.15).

Charles James John Lewinton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 6th, Charles James John Lewinton sold 25,000 shares of Big Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.74), for a total value of £32,500 ($43,472.45).

Big Technologies Price Performance

Big Technologies stock opened at GBX 115 ($1.54) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 116.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 138.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 13.12 and a quick ratio of 7.23. Big Technologies PLC has a one year low of GBX 71.20 ($0.95) and a one year high of GBX 215 ($2.88). The company has a market capitalization of £339.39 million, a PE ratio of 2,875.00 and a beta of 0.50.

About Big Technologies

Big Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and delivery of remote monitoring technologies and services to the offender and remote personal monitoring industry under the Buddi brand name in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's criminal justice solution includes proprietary cloud-based monitoring software platform with modular hardware that allow real time monitoring.

Further Reading

