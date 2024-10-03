CIBC Cuts TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to $174.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at CIBC from $179.00 to $174.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America upped their price target on TFI International from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of TFI International from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Cormark raised shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.20.

TFI International stock opened at $135.35 on Tuesday. TFI International has a 1 year low of $104.91 and a 1 year high of $162.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.15. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.55.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TFI International will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFII. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in TFI International in the first quarter valued at $136,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the second quarter worth about $240,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in TFI International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in TFI International by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in TFI International by 1,200.0% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

