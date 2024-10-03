Citigroup Increases Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Price Target to $130.00

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Integer from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Integer from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.29.

Shares of ITGR opened at $127.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Integer has a 1-year low of $69.40 and a 1-year high of $131.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.37.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $436.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.00 million. Integer had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Integer will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 11,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.66, for a total transaction of $1,431,133.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,824.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Integer by 3,688.9% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Integer by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Integer in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Integer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Integer during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

