Citigroup Lowers Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target to $6.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Citigroup from $6.89 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Nevro from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Nevro from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nevro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nevro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.55.

Shares of NYSE NVRO opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. Nevro has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $22.64. The firm has a market cap of $189.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average of $9.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $104.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.11 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 18.17% and a negative return on equity of 24.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nevro will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 14.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Nevro by 5.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nevro by 1,788.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Nevro by 18.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Nevro by 13.9% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 59,404 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems.

