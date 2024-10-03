Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.
Citizens Price Performance
CIZN opened at $9.10 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.18. Citizens has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $51.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of -0.02.
Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.14 million for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 5.80%.
Citizens Announces Dividend
About Citizens
Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.
