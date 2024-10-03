Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Citizens Price Performance

CIZN opened at $9.10 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.18. Citizens has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $51.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of -0.02.

Get Citizens alerts:

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.14 million for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 5.80%.

Citizens Announces Dividend

About Citizens

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Citizens’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.