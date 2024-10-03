CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CNX. Piper Sandler cut shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of CNX opened at $33.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.57. CNX Resources has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $33.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.41.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. CNX Resources had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $321.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CNX Resources will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CNX Resources news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. bought 75,000 shares of CNX Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.81 per share, with a total value of $2,010,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 401,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,794.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNX. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in CNX Resources in the second quarter valued at $97,200,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 12.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,699,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,890,000 after buying an additional 397,729 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 197.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 466,016 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,324,000 after buying an additional 309,100 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 18.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,757,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,679,000 after buying an additional 267,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 533.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 286,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after buying an additional 241,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

