Comparing Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) & Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI)

Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI – Get Free Report) and Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.0% of Oklo shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of Oklo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aqua Power Systems and Oklo”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aqua Power Systems N/A N/A $560,000.00 N/A N/A Oklo N/A N/A $11.87 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aqua Power Systems and Oklo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aqua Power Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Oklo 0 2 1 0 2.33

Oklo has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.21%. Given Oklo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Oklo is more favorable than Aqua Power Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Aqua Power Systems and Oklo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aqua Power Systems N/A N/A N/A Oklo N/A -68.04% -11.20%

Volatility and Risk

Aqua Power Systems has a beta of 5, indicating that its stock price is 400% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oklo has a beta of -0.29, indicating that its stock price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oklo beats Aqua Power Systems on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aqua Power Systems

Aqua Power Systems Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to engage in merger or acquisition opportunities. Previously, it was focused on the goal of developing solar energy collection farms on commercial and/or industrial buildings located on distressed, blighted, and/or underutilized commercial land in North Carolina and other southern states of the United States. The company was formerly known as NC Solar Inc. and changed its name to Aqua Power Systems Inc. in August 2014. Aqua Power Systems Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Winter Park, Florida.

About Oklo

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

