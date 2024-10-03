Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) versus PostRock Energy (OTCMKTS:PSTRQ) Critical Review

PostRock Energy (OTCMKTS:PSTRQ – Get Free Report) and Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for PostRock Energy and Comstock Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PostRock Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Comstock Resources 3 7 1 0 1.82

Comstock Resources has a consensus target price of $9.75, suggesting a potential downside of 13.91%.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PostRock Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Comstock Resources $1.37 billion 2.42 $211.12 million $0.22 51.48

This table compares PostRock Energy and Comstock Resources”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Comstock Resources has higher revenue and earnings than PostRock Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.1% of Comstock Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 79.2% of PostRock Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Comstock Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PostRock Energy and Comstock Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PostRock Energy N/A N/A N/A Comstock Resources -1.48% -1.38% -0.53%

Summary

PostRock Energy beats Comstock Resources on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PostRock Energy

PostRock Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Cherokee Basin project in southeastern Kansas, northeastern Oklahoma, and central Oklahoma. The firm also owns and operates minor oil and gas producing properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in July 2009 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas. Comstock Resources, Inc. is a subsidiary of Arkoma Drilling, L.P.

