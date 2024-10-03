Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) CFO Sells $16,500.00 in Stock

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $16,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 368,123 shares in the company, valued at $5,521,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BASE opened at $14.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $751.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.64. Couchbase, Inc. has a one year low of $13.53 and a one year high of $32.00.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 54.84% and a negative net margin of 39.51%. The company had revenue of $51.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BASE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,641,000 after buying an additional 19,256 shares in the last quarter. Circumference Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the fourth quarter worth $4,504,000. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Couchbase in the fourth quarter worth $869,000. StepStone Group LP bought a new position in shares of Couchbase in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in shares of Couchbase in the fourth quarter worth $635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

BASE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Couchbase from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Couchbase in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Couchbase has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.93.

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

