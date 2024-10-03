Critical Review: QXO (QXO) versus Its Competitors

QXO (NASDAQ:QXO – Get Free Report) is one of 146 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare QXO to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares QXO and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QXO -3.75% 0.51% 0.24% QXO Competitors -143.65% -1,829.77% -7.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for QXO and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QXO 0 0 0 0 N/A QXO Competitors 802 4265 5852 129 2.48

Earnings and Valuation

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 19.95%. Given QXO’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe QXO has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares QXO and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio QXO $54.52 million -$1.07 million -8.15 QXO Competitors $5.87 billion $10.38 million -4.62

QXO’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than QXO. QXO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

QXO has a beta of 2.31, suggesting that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QXO’s peers have a beta of 1.06, suggesting that their average stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.7% of QXO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 90.6% of QXO shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

QXO beats its peers on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

QXO Company Profile

QXO, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence. It also offers value-added services that focuses on consulting and professional, specialized programming, training, and technical support services. In addition, the company provides information technology managed services, such as cybersecurity, application hosting, disaster recovery, business continuity, cloud, and other services; and data back-up, network maintenance, and upgrade services. It serves small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the manufacturing, distribution, and service industries. QXO, Inc. is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

