Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

CTSO has been the topic of a number of other reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised Cytosorbents to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Trading Down 0.7 %

Cytosorbents stock opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.98. Cytosorbents has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $2.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.73 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 131.84% and a negative net margin of 68.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cytosorbents will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytosorbents

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTSO. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Cytosorbents by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,801,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 299,103 shares in the last quarter. Avenir Corp increased its holdings in Cytosorbents by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 3,051,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 334,005 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cytosorbents by 188.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 34,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 22,557 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC increased its holdings in Cytosorbents by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 825,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 410,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Cytosorbents by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,433,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 67,181 shares during the last quarter. 32.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cytosorbents

(Get Free Report)

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.