Daniel A. Hoffler Purchases 95,238 Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Stock

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) Director Daniel A. Hoffler bought 95,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 266,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,793.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Armada Hoffler Properties Price Performance

AHH stock opened at $10.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 7.49 and a current ratio of 7.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.24. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $13.11. The company has a market capitalization of $960.19 million, a PE ratio of 120.17 and a beta of 1.04.

Armada Hoffler Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 911.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AHH shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $12.75 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AHH. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 446.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 261.2% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 12,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 9,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

