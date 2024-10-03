Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DVN. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.41.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on DVN

Devon Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

DVN opened at $40.50 on Tuesday. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $37.76 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.83 and its 200 day moving average is $46.90.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Devon Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 731 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 66.7% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

(Get Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.