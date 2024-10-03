Dolly Varden Silver (CVE:DV) PT Raised to C$1.60 at Raymond James

Dolly Varden Silver (CVE:DV – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Raymond James from C$1.25 to C$1.60 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Dolly Varden Silver’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Separately, Haywood Securities raised shares of Dolly Varden Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Dolly Varden Silver Stock Performance

Shares of DV opened at C$1.12 on Tuesday. Dolly Varden Silver has a twelve month low of C$0.62 and a twelve month high of C$1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$348.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.37.

Dolly Varden Silver (CVE:DV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.01). On average, analysts predict that Dolly Varden Silver will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dolly Varden Silver

Dolly Varden Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Kitsault Valley project, which comprises the Dolly Varden property and the Homestake Ridge property located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia, Canada; and the Big Bulk property located in Canada.

