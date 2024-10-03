DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Given New $160.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JMP Securities from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

DASH has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on DoorDash from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $146.44.

DoorDash stock opened at $143.58 on Monday. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $69.90 and a fifty-two week high of $146.36. The stock has a market cap of $58.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 295.70 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.12.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.29). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that DoorDash will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total transaction of $5,278,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,499.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total value of $5,278,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,499.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $7,586,489.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,503 shares of company stock valued at $33,988,063 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in DoorDash by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in DoorDash by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

