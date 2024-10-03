Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CEO Sells $700,580.12 in Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Houston sold 28,012 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $700,580.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,749,316.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, September 24th, Andrew Houston sold 66,064 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,651,600.00.

On Thursday, September 19th, Andrew Houston sold 3,493 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $87,325.00.

DBX opened at $25.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.61. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $20.68 and a one year high of $33.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.28.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $630.10 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 161.78% and a net margin of 23.06%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DBX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Dropbox from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dropbox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dropbox by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,455,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881,981 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,536,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,994,000 after purchasing an additional 986,942 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,021,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,360,000 after purchasing an additional 859,233 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,949,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,397,000 after acquiring an additional 790,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

