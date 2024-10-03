Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EVN) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on October 18th

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0513 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 18th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of EVN stock opened at $11.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.39. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $11.31.
