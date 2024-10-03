Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CEO Sells $353,750.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $353,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,675,950.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Andrew Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

On Monday, August 26th, Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.88, for a total transaction of $372,200.00.

On Thursday, July 25th, Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.42, for a total transaction of $356,050.00.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of EA stock opened at $143.20 on Thursday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.60 and a 12 month high of $153.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.11. The company has a market cap of $38.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.79.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 16.34%. Equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EA. Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.1% during the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 59,231 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $8,496,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 16,966.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 204,457 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $28,487,000 after buying an additional 203,259 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth $749,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth $506,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 41.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EA has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.94.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Electronic Arts

About Electronic Arts

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.