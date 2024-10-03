Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:XLE)

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 138,530 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 63% compared to the average daily volume of 84,974 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLE. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.1% during the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC grew its holdings in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 29,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP raised its position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 19,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XLE opened at $90.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.48. Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund has a twelve month low of $78.98 and a twelve month high of $98.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.89 and a 200-day moving average of $91.34.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

