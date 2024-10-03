EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) PT Lowered to $135.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.50.

Shares of EOG opened at $128.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $73.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.28. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $108.94 and a 12-month high of $139.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.82.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,648,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,615,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,612 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,420,916 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,074,660,000 after acquiring an additional 9,455,621 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,948,119 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $598,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,727 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,990,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in EOG Resources by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,564,463 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,478,401,000 after buying an additional 766,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,840,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $609,300,000 after buying an additional 403,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

