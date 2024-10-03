Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) PT Lowered to $21.25 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $23.75 to $21.25 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BEN. Barclays began coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an underweight rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.85.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BEN opened at $19.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Franklin Resources has a 52 week low of $18.94 and a 52 week high of $30.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.07.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The closed-end fund reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 10.24%. On average, analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 70.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson purchased 12,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $249,682.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,637,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,857,182. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Franklin Resources news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,984,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,208,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,890,529.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson purchased 12,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $249,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,637,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,857,182. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 231,600 shares of company stock worth $4,537,637. Corporate insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,082 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.4% during the second quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 108,894 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 14.9% in the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 0.7% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 88,195 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.