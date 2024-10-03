Gladstone Investment Co. Plans Variable Dividend of $0.70 (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) announced a Variable dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th.

Gladstone Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 91.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.0%.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Gladstone Investment Stock Performance

Gladstone Investment stock opened at $14.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.78. The firm has a market cap of $532.36 million, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.33. Gladstone Investment has a twelve month low of $12.14 and a twelve month high of $14.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 78.48% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $22.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GAIN. StockNews.com cut shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Gladstone Investment from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

View Our Latest Report on Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.