Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Stock analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Global Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Global Payments to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Global Payments from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.23.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GPN

Global Payments Stock Performance

Global Payments stock opened at $97.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $141.77. The company has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.98.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Global Payments will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $166,305.23. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,087.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 154.7% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Payments

(Get Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.