Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th.

Globe Life has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Globe Life has a payout ratio of 7.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Globe Life to earn $13.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.3%.

GL stock opened at $105.20 on Thursday. Globe Life has a 52 week low of $38.95 and a 52 week high of $132.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.81.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.07. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Globe Life will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary E. Thigpen purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $90.20 per share, for a total transaction of $270,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,571. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.67.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

