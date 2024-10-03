Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th.
Globe Life has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Globe Life has a payout ratio of 7.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Globe Life to earn $13.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.3%.
Globe Life Price Performance
GL stock opened at $105.20 on Thursday. Globe Life has a 52 week low of $38.95 and a 52 week high of $132.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.81.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Mary E. Thigpen purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $90.20 per share, for a total transaction of $270,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,571. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.67.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on GL
Globe Life Company Profile
Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Globe Life
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Energy Sector Rebound: 3 Stocks Poised for Strong Gains
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Maximize Your Returns: 3 Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 5%
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Dine Brands’ Transformation Plan: A Recipe for Recovery?
Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.