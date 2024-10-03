Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) Lowered to “Market Perform” at JMP Securities

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Gritstone bio in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

NASDAQ:GRTS opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.47. Gritstone bio has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $3.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.84.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 million. Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 328.51% and a negative net margin of 910.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gritstone bio will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRTS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 21,271 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Gritstone bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gritstone bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Gritstone bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gritstone bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing vaccine-based immunotherapy candidates against cancer and infectious diseases. Its primary product candidate is GRANITE, an individualized immunotherapy candidate, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of microsatellite stable colorectal cancers; and has completed Phase 1/2 clinical trials for treating solid tumors.

