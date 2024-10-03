Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target Raised to $83.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HAS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.36.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hasbro

Hasbro Price Performance

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $72.36 on Tuesday. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $42.66 and a 52-week high of $73.46. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.81.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.44. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $995.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hasbro

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAS. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,381,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273,563 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter valued at about $82,523,000. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 87.4% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,833,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,252,000 after acquiring an additional 855,099 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 469.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 686,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,037,000 after acquiring an additional 565,645 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 4,052.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 288,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,300,000 after purchasing an additional 281,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.