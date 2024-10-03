HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS)

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 258.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Rodman & Renshaw reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Annovis Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised Annovis Bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Get Annovis Bio alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ANVS

Annovis Bio Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of Annovis Bio stock opened at $8.36 on Tuesday. Annovis Bio has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $22.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.87.

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.19. Analysts predict that Annovis Bio will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Annovis Bio by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 357,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after buying an additional 20,588 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Annovis Bio by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 36,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Annovis Bio by 19.9% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

About Annovis Bio

(Get Free Report)

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead product candidate is Buntanetap, which has completed three Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Annovis Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annovis Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.