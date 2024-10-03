Head-To-Head Comparison: Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) and Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH)

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics and Vanda Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Dianthus Therapeutics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dianthus Therapeutics 0 0 8 2 3.20 Vanda Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dianthus Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $44.71, indicating a potential upside of 59.81%. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 183.22%. Given Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vanda Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Dianthus Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dianthus Therapeutics $4.12 million 199.41 -$43.56 million ($5.83) -4.80 Vanda Pharmaceuticals $192.64 million 1.39 $2.51 million ($0.08) -57.38

This table compares Dianthus Therapeutics and Vanda Pharmaceuticals”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Dianthus Therapeutics. Vanda Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dianthus Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.5% of Dianthus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.1% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of Dianthus Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Dianthus Therapeutics and Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dianthus Therapeutics -1,376.42% -21.03% -20.18% Vanda Pharmaceuticals -6.00% -2.01% -1.68%

Volatility & Risk

Dianthus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vanda Pharmaceuticals beats Dianthus Therapeutics on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dianthus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company’s marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its pipeline products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon) to treat jet lag disorder, insomnia, delayed sleep phase disorder, sleep disturbances in autism spectrum disorder, and pediatric Non-24; Fanapt (iloperidone) for the treatment of bipolar I disorder and Parkinson’s disease psychosis, as well as a long acting injectable (LAI) formulation to treat schizophrenia; and Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor (NK-1R) antagonist to treat gastroparesis, motion sickness, atopic dermatitis, and COVID-19 pneumonia. The company’s pipeline products also include VTR-297, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor to treat hematologic malignancies and with potential use as a treatment for various oncology indications; VQW-765, a small molecule nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist to treat performance anxiety and psychiatric disorders; VHX-896, an active metabolite of iloperidone; and antisense oligonucleotide molecules. In addition, it offers a portfolio of cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator activators and inhibitors that include VSJ-110 for the treatment of dry eye and ocular inflammation; and VPO-227 for the treatment of secretory diarrhea disorders comprising cholera. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.