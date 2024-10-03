Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Research Coverage Started at Hovde Group

Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Horizon Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of HBNC stock opened at $14.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Horizon Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $16.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.41. The stock has a market cap of $654.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $97.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.03 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBNC. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 51,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 9,183 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 11.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 478,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 50,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits.

