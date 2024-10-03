Insider Buying: Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN) VP Purchases 500 Shares of Stock

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN – Get Free Report) VP Jonathan Diorio bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,500.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $12,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Price Performance

NYSE:BMN opened at $25.31 on Thursday. Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust has a twelve month low of $21.51 and a twelve month high of $26.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.59.

Get Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust alerts:

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%.

Institutional Trading of Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMN. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $493,000.

(Get Free Report)

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust is an close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Blackrock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in n investment grade municipal securities that are rated BBB- or above by S&P and Fitch or Baa3 or above by Moody's.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.