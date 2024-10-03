Insider Buying: enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN) CEO Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

enGene Trading Down 0.8 %

ENGN opened at $6.46 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.56. The firm has a market cap of $285.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of -0.68. enGene Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 19.52 and a current ratio of 19.52.

Get enGene alerts:

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. Equities research analysts anticipate that enGene Holdings Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of enGene

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENGN. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of enGene in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,039,000. Logos Global Management LP lifted its position in enGene by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,316,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. SR One Capital Management LP acquired a new position in enGene in the 2nd quarter worth $4,715,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in enGene during the 1st quarter worth about $17,095,000. Finally, Omega Fund Management LLC bought a new position in enGene during the 4th quarter worth about $10,441,000. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of enGene in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of enGene in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, enGene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on enGene

enGene Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for enGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.