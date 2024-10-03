Insider Buying: Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR) Insider Purchases 3,944 Shares of Stock

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Free Report) insider Sue Rivett acquired 3,944 shares of Pharos Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of £986 ($1,318.89).

Sue Rivett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 27th, Sue Rivett purchased 3,724 shares of Pharos Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.35) per share, for a total transaction of £968.24 ($1,295.13).

On Monday, July 29th, Sue Rivett acquired 3,682 shares of Pharos Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.35) per share, with a total value of £957.32 ($1,280.52).

Pharos Energy Trading Up 6.1 %

LON:PHAR opened at GBX 24.40 ($0.33) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 25.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 23.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £100.80 million, a PE ratio of -813.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.61. Pharos Energy plc has a 12 month low of GBX 18.05 ($0.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 27.50 ($0.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Pharos Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.36 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. Pharos Energy’s payout ratio is currently -3,333.33%.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Pharos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

About Pharos Energy

Pharos Energy plc, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Vietnam, Egypt, and China. The company was formerly known as SOCO International plc and changed its name to Pharos Energy plc in October 2019. Pharos Energy plc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

