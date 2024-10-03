Insider Buying: Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) EVP Acquires $20,607.00 in Stock

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) EVP Barbara Supplee bought 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $137.38 per share, for a total transaction of $20,607.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,296.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Science Applications International Stock Up 1.8 %

SAIC stock opened at $143.31 on Thursday. Science Applications International Co. has a 52-week low of $104.46 and a 52-week high of $145.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.70.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.33%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Science Applications International by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SAIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Science Applications International from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Science Applications International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Science Applications International from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.14.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

