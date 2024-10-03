Insider Buying: Tufton Oceanic Assets (LON:SHIP) Insider Purchases £13,580 in Stock

Tufton Oceanic Assets (LON:SHIP – Get Free Report) insider Paul Barnes acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.30) per share, with a total value of £13,580 ($18,164.79).

Tufton Oceanic Assets has a twelve month low of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 1.40 ($0.02). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.31 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.22. The company has a market cap of £3.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.40.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. Tufton Oceanic Assets’s payout ratio is currently 8,333.33%.

